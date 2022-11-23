Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.69 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,609 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

