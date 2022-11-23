Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.57 Million Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Autohome as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Autohome Stock Performance

About Autohome

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.19. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

