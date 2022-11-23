Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 109,300 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Costamare were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Costamare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMRE. Citigroup cut their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

