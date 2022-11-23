Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 235,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Profile



Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

