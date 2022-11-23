TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.01% of TopBuild worth $54,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average of $178.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

