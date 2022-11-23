Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

