Deutsche Bank AG Sells 41,191 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,191 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Assurant were worth $55,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,137,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,503,000 after buying an additional 142,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

