Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,354 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Price Performance

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.25 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average is $192.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

