Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 82,700 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 369.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 103,241 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $368,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,759,000 after acquiring an additional 314,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $40.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.