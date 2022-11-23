230,900 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Atlas in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Atlas by 166.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Atlas by 8.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Stock Performance

NYSE ATCO opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.82 million. Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.