Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 14,807 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTBI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 136.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.60. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HTBI shares. Raymond James started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

