Deutsche Bank AG Has $52.56 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,918 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.36% of FactSet Research Systems worth $52,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FDS opened at $451.86 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.79 and a 200-day moving average of $407.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

