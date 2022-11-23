Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 95,764 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILI. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $5,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 880,474 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 34.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

