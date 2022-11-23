Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 19,741 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3,133.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock opened at $154.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

