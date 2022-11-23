ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Shares of MAN opened at $88.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70.
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
