ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $88.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 225.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

