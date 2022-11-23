Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $38,160.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.22. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

