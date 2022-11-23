Insider Buying: Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) CEO Acquires 70,615 Shares of Stock

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) CEO John Farlinger acquired 70,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $42,369.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,508.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IONM opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assure Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

