Hayden Brown Sells 8,467 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,361 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $17,829.10.

On Monday, September 19th, Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50.

Shares of UPWK opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.48.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Upwork by 43.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Upwork by 48.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

