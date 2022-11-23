Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Trading Up 2.4%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.37 and last traded at $67.79. Approximately 26,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,062,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.21.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.84.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after acquiring an additional 300,322 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
