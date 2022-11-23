FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.