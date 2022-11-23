FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zuora, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zuora in a research note issued on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Zuora’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zuora’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $985.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,069.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 282.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 1,072,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

