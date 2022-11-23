Donald George Myers Sells 34,900 Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) Director Donald George Myers sold 34,900 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$36,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,500 shares in the company, valued at C$296,625.

Donald George Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Donald George Myers sold 65,100 shares of Cypress Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$68,355.00.

Cypress Development Trading Down 1.9 %

CVE:CYP opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. Cypress Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.39 million and a P/E ratio of -41.60.

About Cypress Development

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

