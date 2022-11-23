ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after acquiring an additional 509,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 879,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after acquiring an additional 163,277 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

