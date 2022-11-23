Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Olivier Marie Sells 1,117 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $13,471.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 218 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,855.80.

On Monday, September 19th, Olivier Marie sold 1,011 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $15,367.20.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

