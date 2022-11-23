Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Ellen F. Harshman Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Post Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $93.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.