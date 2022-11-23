Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Ellen F. Harshman Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Post

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Post to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

