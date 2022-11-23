DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 268,352 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,881 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after buying an additional 59,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

