William John Kelly Sells 6,069 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $19,906.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,539.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $25,237.44.
- On Tuesday, October 18th, William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $22,852.80.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, William John Kelly sold 984 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $3,827.76.
- On Monday, August 29th, William John Kelly sold 1,367 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $5,235.61.
- On Thursday, August 25th, William John Kelly sold 1,026 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $4,237.38.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 7.1 %
RBOT opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $442.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
