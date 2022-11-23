William John Kelly Sells 6,069 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $19,906.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,539.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $25,237.44.

On Tuesday, October 18th, William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $22,852.80.

On Wednesday, September 21st, William John Kelly sold 984 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $3,827.76.

On Monday, August 29th, William John Kelly sold 1,367 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $5,235.61.

On Thursday, August 25th, William John Kelly sold 1,026 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $4,237.38.

RBOT opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $442.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 789,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 601,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 368,308 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1,429.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 140,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

