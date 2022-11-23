Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.24.

NYSE CRM opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $299.27. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.39, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,522 shares of company stock worth $31,643,534. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

