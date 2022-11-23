comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 625,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,232.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cerberus Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 30,151 shares of comScore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65.

comScore Price Performance

Shares of SCOR opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.01. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in comScore in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in comScore by 60.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in comScore in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

