The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Peter C. Gerstberger Sells 6,759 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Peter C. Gerstberger sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $19,601.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,728.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Honest stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
