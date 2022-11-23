The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Peter C. Gerstberger Sells 6,759 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Peter C. Gerstberger sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $19,601.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,728.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Honest Price Performance

Honest stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Honest Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Honest by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Honest by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 144,561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,281,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the third quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

