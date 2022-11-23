Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy Sells 4,124 Shares of Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Gerard Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of TWKS opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 10.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $34,576,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

