SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.
Shares of SITM stock opened at $102.57 on Monday. SiTime has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in SiTime by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SiTime by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
