SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $102.57 on Monday. SiTime has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,026 shares of company stock valued at $500,167 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in SiTime by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SiTime by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.