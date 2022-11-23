Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Canadian Solar worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,022 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

