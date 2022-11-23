Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,303 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.27% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLSR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $48.52.

