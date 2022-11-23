Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 535 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 66,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 376,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

VRTX stock opened at $321.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $322.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.30 and a 200-day moving average of $285.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

