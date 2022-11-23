Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

XSVM stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.