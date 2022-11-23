iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $100.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.