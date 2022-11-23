Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,675,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,152,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 90,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 179,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 287,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75.

