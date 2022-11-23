Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 9,100 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,530 shares of company stock worth $5,187,928. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

