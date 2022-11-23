Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,950 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $32.38.

