Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Welltower by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 93.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 50.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Up 1.0 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

WELL stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

