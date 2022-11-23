Sigma Planning Corp Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,258,000 after buying an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,572,000 after buying an additional 419,157 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE EW opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

