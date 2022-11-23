Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,356 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

