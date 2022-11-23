Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

