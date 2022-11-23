Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after buying an additional 530,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after buying an additional 176,896 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

CALF opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42.

