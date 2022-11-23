Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Fastenal by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fastenal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

