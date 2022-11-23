Sigma Planning Corp Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PPL stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.