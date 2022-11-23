UBS Group AG Has $37.03 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,769 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Entergy worth $37,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 11.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $372,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.42. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

