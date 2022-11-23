UBS Group AG Acquires 209,396 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,396 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $37,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,852 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

MLPA opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

