UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,618 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $37,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.